Fire forces family from Poland Township home

Firefighters from several departments were called early Tuesday after a fire broke out inside a Poland Township home.

Those living at a home on the 3100 block of Highland Avenue was evacuated shortly after 6 am when flames broke out in a rear bedroom.

Firefighters from Boardman, Struthers and New Middletown were called in to help battle the blaze, but the fire was under control within a half hour.

Investigators say no one was injured, but damage to the home will force residents to find another place to stay for now.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.