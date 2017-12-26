Frigid Days Ahead

Get ready to bundle up as COLD air settles in for the rest of the year and early 2018...

Temperatures will commonly be in the teens for day high with single digit lows. Wind chills will turn subzero after sunset with early morning wind chills as cold as -10. Some afternoons will only feel a couple degrees above zero.

A lake-effect snow band or two may sink south into the northern part of our viewing area today but most of us should stay dry before snow showers return by Friday into the holiday weekend.