Gift wrap and tree recycling info for Mahoning Co. and Warren

More and more people in the Valley are doing more than just dreaming of a “green” Christmas.

Some people hoping to get rid their empty boxes, gift wrapping and greeting cards found recycling bins in Mahoning County filled to the brim on Christmas Day.

They will need to leave the holiday remnants at the curb, or wait until the bins are emptied.

Locations of recycling bins may be found by following this link.

Meanwhile, residents of Mahoning County are being invited to help Ohio's wildlife by recycling their live Christmas trees instead of putting them out with the trash.

The Green Team says the trees will be collected and used to provide natural fish habitats at area lakes.

After you remove all decorations, trees may be dropped off at the following locations through January 31, 2018, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday:

Austintown Twp. - Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Rd. Berlin Twp. - Berlin Township Bldg., 15823 W. Akron-Canfield Rd. Campbell City - Roosevelt Park, Struthers-Liberty Rd. Canfield Township - Fire Station, 5007 Messerly Rd. Craig Beach / Milton Twp. - Next to fire station, 1979 Grandview Rd. Ellsworth Twp. - Fire Station, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Rd. Goshen Twp. - Maintenance Garage, 12649 Seacrist Rd. Green Twp. - Cemetery at SR 165 & Beaver Creek Rd. Jackson Twp.- Township Bldg., 10613 Mahoning Ave. Lowellville Village - Street Dept., 3 W. McGaffney New Middletown / Springfield - Recycling Center, 10720 Struthers Rd. Poland Twp. - Road Department, 7508 Clingan Rd. Smith Twp. - Smith Township Bldg., 846 N. Johnson Rd. Struthers City - Trees will be picked up at the curb. Youngstown - CCA (former South Branch Library), 1771 Market St.

Warren Tree recycling:

The city of Warrren will not pick up live Christmas trees left at the curb.

Residents may dispose of their trees at Bob's Tree Service, 1052 North River Road.

Trees will be accepted between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday, until February 1, 2018.

All decorations, including tinsel, garland, popcorn, etc., must first be removed.