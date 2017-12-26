Christmas storm brings record snow to Erie

Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.More >>
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.More >>
Employees of a Waffle House restaurant have received a huge tip of over $3,500 from Ohio churchgoers whose pastor preached about generosity at Christmas.More >>
The former Lowellville Village Police Chief has entered a not guilty plea to several criminal charges.More >>
One man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were shot along a city street in Warren.More >>
Forecasters say a Christmas storm dumped a record amount of snow on the Pennsylvania city of Erie and surrounding areas.More >>
More and more people in the Valley are doing more than just dreaming of a “green” Christmas. Some people hoping to get rid their empty boxes, gift wrapping and greeting cards found recycling bins in Mahoning County filled to the brim on Christmas Day.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion.More >>
An Ohio woman has died after a car in which she was a passenger crashed on Christmas Eve.More >>
Police are seeking a suspect considered armed and dangerous in a shooting last week in southwest Philadelphia that killed one man and injured three others.More >>
Police say a postal worker fatally shot his supervisor at a suburban Columbus post office and then killed a postal inspector outside of her apartment.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids topped the total for all of last year after only nine months.More >>
Police are trying to determine what led to gunfire at an Ohio hospital's psychiatric services emergency room that left an unarmed security officer wounded and the gunman dead.More >>
An Ohio man has been charged with animal cruelty after 166 cats were taken from a home where 55 other felines were found dead.More >>
A Catholic diocese in Ohio says a parish priest under investigation for "questionable" communications with a minor and possible misuse of church funds has killed himself.More >>
A woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son after authorities found the apparent remains of a child in the backyard of her Cleveland home.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say two students were stabbed during a brawl in a park.More >>
