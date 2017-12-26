Former Lowellville police chief pleads not guilty to criminal charges

The former Lowellville Village Police Chief has entered a not guilty plea to several criminal charges.

Though the stand was empty, a written not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Rick Jamrozik.

Former Chief Rick Jamrozik was indicted on charges of felonious assault, possessing criminal tools, tampering with evidence and theft in office on Friday.

The counts stem from allegations of domestic violence against Staci Kello, a woman Jamrozik was living with and was allegedly romantically involved with.

Kello said Jamrozik was physically and mentally abusing her, as well as using drugs.

Her lawsuit was also filed against the City of Campbell, Lowellville, their mayors, police chiefs and Mahoning County Sheriff, Jerry Greene. Kello claims they were conspiring to protect Jamrozik.

The abuse charges were investigated by the Ohio Attorney General's Office

Jamrozik was indicted on three counts of felonious assault of the second degree, three counts of possessing criminal tools in the fifth degree, two counts of tampering with evidence in the third degree, two counts of theft in office, one of the fourth degree and the other of the fifth.

All of the charges are felonies.

The case was investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Marshal's Task Force and the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office.

The allegations of conspiracy are not part of the Ohio Attorney General's investigation.

A trial date has been set for March.