Coroner identifies dismembered, burned body found last month

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the remains of a victim found late last month.

The Coroner's Office now says that a body found dismembered and burned on the city's south side has been identified as 53-year-old Edward Memmer, of East Evergreen Ave.

Police told 21 News, city wastewater workers were inspecting manhole covers along the railroad tracks when they discovered the body near Erie St and Earle Ave.

Lieutenant Bobovnyik said it's unclear how long the body had been there, but it appeared to be there for some time.

The Coroner's Office says an autopsy was conducted at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

However, officials are not yet releasing the cause of death.

The incident is still under investigation by the Youngstown Police Department.