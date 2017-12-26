$2 million bond for accused killer JeShawn Elliott

The man charged with stabbing his Youngstown girlfriend and driving to Niagara Falls with her body in the trunk is back in Youngstown to face a murder charge.

28-year old JeShawn Elliott appeared for a video arraignment in Youngstown municipal court Tuesday. He is charged with the murder of Anvia Mickens in August of this year. The 28-year old victim was found in the trunk of a car in a parking lot in Niagara Falls. The coroner said she had been stabbed multiple times and strangled. Elliott was arrested after detectives say he called his brother and said he had stabbed his girlfriend and was headed to New York.

Police say Elliott confessed to the crime while being interviewed in New York. Since this was his initial court appearance, Elliott did not have to enter a plea.

Another issue to be decided was bond for Elliott. Calling it a heinous crime, the prosecution ask for a five million dollar bond.

Elliott's defense counsel Gerald Ingram called five million ridiculous, noting that Elliott has no prior criminal record.

"Not only has he never been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor, this is his first arrest. He waived extradition and freely agreed to return to Ohio," Ingram said.

The judge set bond at two million dollars, and Elliott remains jailed pending a preliminary hearing.