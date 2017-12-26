Coldest Stretch in Nearly 3 Years Underway

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

The arctic air that pushed into the Valley Christmas Day is here to stay. Temperatures will be no higher than the lower teens on Wednesday and wind chill values will be as cold as 10 below zero early in the day. There can be spotty flurries and snow showers, especially north of I-80. Watch for localized slick spots.

Thursday is looking cold and uneventful. The first of two quick-moving systems can bring a bit of snow to the region Thursday night into Friday morning. The second system is likely to be stronger and will provide a higher chance for accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday. Bitterly cold weather is set to stick around into the first several days of 2018.