Weathersfield trustees have big ideas for the little community

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio -

The board of trustees have spent years seeing the potential of Weathersfield township. Trustee, Gil Blair says they have written to businesses from groceries stores to healthcare centers, and others about the advantages of bringing their business the community.

"Weathersfield is right up against interstate 80, you have access to much of the country by interstate, and then we have parts of the township that are very accessible by rail," say Blair.

However, working as just a team of a few trustees, businesses seldom replied.

"Right now communities are almost like businesses in many ways,". says Blair, "You have to put some money into marketing your community to get it noticed, to get it on the radar of these...site selectors and potentials incoming businesses".

This is what lead them to collaborate with the Warren/Youngstown Chamber of commerce in hopes of getting their community noticed.

Though businesses may not be there yet, some changes are already underway. The township's "heat and shoot district" is now getting a sewage line after close to two decades without one. The trustees hope this will help both residents and businesses in that area. 

Along with bringing in business, the trustees also hope to bring the community together.

They want to build a community center at the Township's green, that would  feature public restrooms for festivals,  a banquet center, and a spot to hold recreational classes.

They want to know what other changes township members would like to see.

Residents  members who complete a survey about the township will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to Pho Viez.- one of Weathersfield's new and prospering businesses

