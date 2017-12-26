Long-time Austintown trustees weigh-in on township's future

One of the state's and one of our Valley's largest townships is welcoming back two long-time standing trustees.

In Austintown Tuesday, Trustees Ken Carano and Jim Davis were once again sworn into office. This marks Carano's fourth term. He served two terms back in the 90's and returned to the position in 2014. For Jim Davis, this marks his third consecutive term.

Despite being one of the state's largest townships, Austintown isn't immune from its challenges. 21 News took the opportunity to speak with the two trustees on what 2018 could hold for their nearly 40-thousand residents.

Trustees spoke on some current developments coming to the township. Including, a new Sheetz near State Route 46 and interstate 80, a new Meijers Grocery Store on Mahoning Avenue, as well as a Kay's Jewelers and T-Mobile store on Mahoning Avenue.

"I think that gives a whole new excitement to Mahoning Avenue, we're really looking forward to potentially filling some more business there," said Davis.

Trustees attribute some of the success to the township's location.

"We are becoming very popular around here," said Carano. "They are finally realizing how close we are to the Route 11 transfer and stuff like this, we are an easy area to get to."

Along State Route 46, there is still plenty of land available for development. It's been three years since the racino opened it's doors, some may be skeptical the land hasn't filled up faster as a result.

"I'm not concerned by it," said Davis. "It's going to be a process, when the retail comes, you'll eventually see the chain restaurants and things of that sort begin to develop."

The township hasn't had financial trouble, but with state budget cuts they're watching the future of their wallet closely.

"What used to be that if we would give $10 to the state we would get $3 back, now we're getting about 50 cents back,"s aid Carano. "So the fact of the matter is the pressure is being put on the individual townships and the cities."

