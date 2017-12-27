New Middletown Police offer shelter from the chill - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New Middletown Police offer shelter from the chill

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -

With overnight temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero, one Valley community is offering residents shelter from the cold.

The New Middletown Police Department has announced that the Municipal Building is open to village residents who need a place to stay warm.

Anyone needing shelter may call the police department at 330-542-2234 to make arrangements.

The municipal building is located at 10711 Main Street.

