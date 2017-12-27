Police: Mercer County woman victim of fake Craigslist sex ad - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. -

State Police say they expect to file charges against a Volant man who allegedly advertised an offer of sex using the name of a Mercer County woman.

Police say that in early November, the 32-year-old suspect posted an ad on Craigslist soliciting sex acts.

According to investigators, the ad included contact information of a 33-year-old Lackawannock Township woman.

The victim tells police that she received several calls and text messages responding to the ad.

The suspect could face charges of harassment.

