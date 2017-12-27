Report: Smoking may have caused Christmas Day fire in Warren

Cigarette smoking may have caused the fire at a Warren home where the body of the owner was discovered inside.

Our print partner The Vindicator reports that Warren Fire Cheif Ken Nussle acknowledged that 59-year-old Timothy Marcu was a smoker and lived alone, so it's possible that smoking started the fire.

The State Fire Marshal is still working the determine the official cause of the fire that broke out at the home on Oakdale Drive NW on Christmas Day.

The Trumbull County Coroner has not yet issued a ruling on what caused Marcu's death.

A neighbor who lives down the street spotted the smoke, went inside the home and found Marcu slumped in a chair.

The neighbor pulled Marcu from the home, but he had already died.