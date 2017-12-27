Grove City students cited for sexting

A tip from Pennsylvania's child protection hotline has led to charges against two Mercer County students accused of sexting one another.

State Police say two students from the Grove City School District allegedly exchanged sexually explicit pictures of themselves with each other from late October until late November.

Police did not identify the two students by age or gender, but say both of them have been cited.

In Pennsylvania, it is illegal for minors to view, possess, or share sexually explicit images of themselves.

Police say they learned about the conduct through information called into ChildLine, which is part of a mandated statewide child protective services program designed to accept child abuse referrals and child well-being concerns.

ChildLine may be contacted by calling 1-800-932-0313, or online through the Child Welfare Portal.