Police: Dad crashes while trying to outrun YPD with toddler in car

A Youngstown man faces criminal charges after police say he led them on a car chase through the city's neighborhoods with his two-year-old daughter at his side.

According to a police report, officers tried to pull over a Buick that ran a stop sign at Victor and Atkinson Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the driver ignored their lights and sirens as he tried to outrun the cruiser, ignoring traffic lights and stop signs as it sped through the East Side.

The chase ended when the Buick hit a utility pole.

Officers immediately arrested the driver, 21-year-old Jamarious Abrams.

Sitting in the passenger seat was a woman holding the couple's two-year-old daughter.

Abrams was the only person who requested medical attention, claiming he bumped his head.

Police say they found traces of cocaine on a digital scale found in the car.

In addition, officers found an empty pill bottle that the woman said she threw out of the car window during the chase at the request of Abrams.

During the chase, the owner of the Buick called the police to report that the car had been stolen.

Abrams is charged with child endangering, fleeing and eluding police, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also cited for failure to obey traffic control devices, driving with a suspended license, and failing to have a child properly restrained.

Abrams is due in court this afternoon.