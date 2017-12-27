Frigid Air Staying Put...

COLD air is staying with us as temperatures slowly rise to the mid teens. The wind chill will only feel as good as a couple degrees above zero at the warmest part of the day.

A couple lake-effect snow showers are possible up north but most of us will just see a mix of sun and clouds with clouds winning by the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall to a few degrees above zero tonight with wind chills near 8 below zero tomorrow morning.

Snow showers are possible by the end of the week and upcoming holiday weekend with even colder air near 0 degrees for overnight lows expected...