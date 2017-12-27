Police: Warren murder victim shot several times

As Warren police continue to investigate the city's latest murder, a report sheds a little more light on what happened during a shooting early Tuesday.

The officer says he found 28-year-old Scott Rockenfelder laying across the driver's seat of a car that had stopped along the curb at 1211 Main Street.

According to the report, even though Rockenfelder had three bullet wounds in the chest and one in the hand, he was still breathing when police arrived.

That's when someone yelled from a nearby home that a second shooting victim was in the house.

A 27-year-old Warren woman told police that she was driving the car with Rockenfelder as a passenger when she was shot in the back. Other than that, the woman said she didn't know what happened.

The woman was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment of her wound.

Police say Rockenfelder stopped breathing as he was being placed in the ambulance.

He was pronounced dead at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

The Trumbull County Coroner was expected to conduct an autopsy on Wednesday.

Police are still trying to determine who fired the shots.