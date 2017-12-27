Homicide ruled in death of man involved in Warren crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Homicide ruled in death of man involved in Warren crash

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled homicide in the death of a man who was shot before crashing his car along Summit Street in Warren.

The coroner says that 34-year-old Larry Smith died from blunt force trauma injuries as a result of the crash and being shot in the back.

Police say Smith crashed his car on December 20 shortly after leaving an area near the Avon Oak apartments.

There were bullet holes in Smith's car according to police.

Summit Street at State Route 45 was closed in both directions for several hours due to the crash.

Police have not named any suspects wanted in connection with Smith's murder.

