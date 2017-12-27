Youngstown welcomes first African-American female judge

The first African-American woman to be the city's highest bench was welcomed in- during a standing room only ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Magistrate Carla Baldwin, swearing to uphold her duties, was sworn in as the new Youngstown Municipal Court Judge.

Baldwin has been serving as juvenile court magistrate since January.

Before that Baldwin served as an Assistant Mahoning Prosecutor who has worked in the criminal and juvenile division for eight years,

She also is an adjunct instructor in the Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences Department at Youngstown State University.

The last African-American judge was Robert Douglas Sr. who retired in August 2012.

Baldwin won the Democratic nomination in the May primary by defeating longtime magistrate in the municipal court, Anthony Sertick.

Baldwin previously told 21 News that she was looking forward to using the position as municipal court judge to change the rates of recidivism and the way people look at the courts.

"We want to get our community healthy and people fear the court," says Baldwin. "I want to take that fear away and show them that the court can be a powerful force in the lives of individuals who are struggling, so the worst thing that has ever happened to them can now become the best thing that has ever happened to them."

The municipal court judge position is becoming available with the retirement of Judge Robert Millich, who presides over his last day of Veteran's Court Program on Wednesday.

