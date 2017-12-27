Prosecutor seeks to quash McKinney subpoenas

The question of whether voting irregularities in the Youngstown Mayor's race could have cost Sean McKinney the election is taking a new turn.

McKinney's lawyers have issued subpoenas for more than a dozen current and former elected officials. The subpoenas call for Mayor-elect Tito Brown, election board officials and others to appear for depositions before weeks end. But that could be in question now following a response by the county prosecutors office.

Prosecutor Paul Gains has filed a motion to quash the McKinney subpoenas. According to the Ohio Revised Code, Gains says McKinney, as a party, has no independent right to seek discovery in this matter. And until such time as a court orders discovery, the subject subpoenas have no force or effect and must be quashed.

Along with the subpoenas, McKinney has made twenty-five requests for election related documents.

Board of Elections Chair, Mark Munroe says the board is cooperating fully in the legal process, and board employees have worked overtime to gather the described documents. Monroe says he stands by his earlier statement that the November election was a good election and any suggestion that it was not is absurd.

McKinney meanwhile is also using a web-site as he continues to look for more information. IvotedformcKinney.com is a site where people are asked to share their election stories, but without verification.

Sean McKinney did return a call for comment and he says the matter is in a holding pattern pending action by the judge.

