Youngstown judge retires after almost 20 years

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Judges, city council members, community leaders, family, and friends were at Veteran's Treatment court to honor Youngstown Judge Robert Milich.

In 2010,  the judge saw the need for a different kind of court for people who had served in the military, and set up the 2nd Veterans treatment court in Ohio. It was one of the first few in the nation. 

"Mental health courts, drug courts- weren't dealing with veterans because your dealing with a different population, different problems, and they relate to different treatment," says Milich,  "you have mentors, each veteran in the program has a mentor which stays with you throughout the program...which could be one year to three years".

The long list of gratitude at the ceremony included the Past National Commander of the American Veteran's of Foreign Wars thanking Milich for his commitment to veterans. 

Ray Boom Boom Mancini a champion in the boxing ring champion and for Veterans was at the first Veteran's treatment court, and has seen how much the court and it's judge have an effect on the lives of veterans.

"I've just seen how everybody responds to him," says Mancini, "....and they love him, and he's helped turn their lives around, and he's helped save their lives".

The first graduate of the Veteran's treatment court, a Marine Curtis Minnifield came back to the event to tell about the impact the court had on his life.

He told the crowd the story of his multiple decade struggle drug addiction. The now pastor says being arrested in Youngstown, where Judge MIlich had just began a veteran's treatment court, was the best thing that ever happened in his life.

"This court saves marriages, this court gives people hope...not just the individual, but all the ones that are associated with that person. This court has an  effect on my whole family," says Minnifield.

Milich was also honored by US Senator Rob Portman, and the city of Youngstown.

The Judge, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, was also presented the Commanders Coin from the 910th Airlift Wing for his lifetime of service, and a picture of members of the 910th to remind Judge Milich they are behind him for life. 

The Judge thanked members of the treatment team for their commitment along with members of the Mahoning Veteran's Service Commission saying it has been a team effort.

He will officially retire on December 31st, and Judge Carla Baldwin will be stepping in to continue his work.

