21 News reporter helps sister dig out in Erie

21 News reporter Matt Stone is originally from the Erie area and went back to the city Wednesday to help his sister dig out from the storm.

Wednesday was the first day that Stone, his sister Karen Niemla, and their family could get back to her place across from Mercyhurst University because travel had been restricted. She had been visiting the Valley since Christmas.

He estimated that there was up to four feet of snow in her front yard and five or six feet at the end of the driveway because of the plows.

It took four of them about two hours to shovel half the driveway. Snowblowers were not cutting it because the snow was too wet and deep.

"We've had this much snow before but that was over a period of weeks and this was over a period of hours. They went from one foot to four foot in what 24 hours so that's something we've never experienced here before. We're used to snow but nothing like this,"



On the drive up to Erie, Stone noticed trees that snapped because of the weight of the snow.

The record snowfall is also a shock for his sister because she is not used to this weather anymore— she just moved back from living in Louisiana for the last ten straight years.

