Cold temperatures keep animal welfare groups busy

With temperatures dipping into the single digits, animal welfare groups are doing all they can to keep up with the calls of concern for dogs left out in the cold.

This week is the the coldest and longest stretch of weather since 2015.

21 News spent part of the day following a Mahoning County Deputy Dog Warden, who was sent out on about 15 calls within an 8 hour shift and all but, one of those calls were in Youngstown.

"We see the most tethering in the city. I'm not exactly sure why, but tethering specifically seems to be a major issue within the city. We have the most problems in the city of Youngstown, hands down. (It) keeps us very, very busy more so than any surrounding area in this county," said Deputy Dog Warden Sean Ryan.

At about 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon, an anonymous call took Ryan and a Humane Agent from Animal Charity to the front door of a home on Youngstown's south side.

In the side yard was a dog chained without water and little to no hay to keep warm.

Despite several knocks on the door and several cars in the drive way, no one answered. According to Youngstown tethering laws, someone must be home if a dog is tied outside and the dog can not be outside for more than one hour at a time.

"It's not displaying any license, we have not been able to reach anyone at the address, so as of right now the dog is violating the tethering ordinance in the city," said Ryan.

The dog was removed from the property and taken to the Mahoning County Dog Pound until it's owners reach out.

"When they come to retrieve the dog, we can site them for the tethering as well as the failure to license," said Ryan.

Animal Charity is Mahoning County's Humane Agency and they are also involved in checking on reports of animals left out in the cold.

"Even though a lot of people say, 'Oh it's just a dog, they can be out in this weather.' This weather is too extreme for animals. They can get hypothermia in a matter of minutes, especially your short breed dogs," said Animal Charity Board President Mary Louk.

Animal officials stress that every single complaint they receive is investigated. They say sometimes people that call in a tip can become frustrated and think more should be done.

"The courts want to be able to see that we are trying to educate people, that we have given the family some opportunity to change the animal situation. When they do not change the animal situation that's when we're able to pursue charges, or when the neglect is so extreme there is a danger of immediate death," said Louk.

Animal Charity and the Mahoning County Dog Warden both encourage people to report any cases they believe may be a danger to an animal's health.

"The last thing we ever want to see is an animal freeze to death or suffer because of someone saying, 'well, I wasn't sure if it was illegal or not.' Let us make that determination," said Louk. "Even if you're not sure it's always better to be safe than sorry."

