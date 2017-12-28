Water line break leaves icy conditions at Warren intersection - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Water line break leaves icy conditions at Warren intersection

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

Drivers may find some slick conditions outside a popular Warren restaurant.

A small portion of Elm Road and East Market Street is blocked off this morning due to a water line break.

The closure was right in front of the Sunrise Inn area and affected about 15 feet of one lane on Elm Road Southeast.

A small portion of East Market at Elm was closed as well.

It's common for older water lines to fracture during frigid conditions.

