Facebook scam costs Mercer Co. woman $11,000

Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.More >>
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.More >>
Attorneys for Jacob Larosa, who is accused of killing a 94-year-old Niles woman more than two years ago, are asking for evidence to be suppressed before his trial.More >>
The Champion Township victim reportedly told police that she noticed the suspect peeping through the window while she was showering.More >>
Homeowners are calling the Mahoning County Treasurer's office hoping to take advantage of a major tax deduction before it is wiped out in the new year.More >>
PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions that were in place on several interstate highways in northwest Pennsylvania.More >>
A driver who pleaded guilty to hitting five bicyclists in Cleveland has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.More >>
Two young girls are being treated at Pennsylvania hospital for serious burns after a fire broke out in their bedroom as they slept.More >>
The son of a Cleveland police officer says he was being robbed by a drug dealer on Christmas when he stabbed the man in the neck as his father looked on.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion.More >>
An Ohio woman has died after a car in which she was a passenger crashed on Christmas Eve.More >>
Police are seeking a suspect considered armed and dangerous in a shooting last week in southwest Philadelphia that killed one man and injured three others.More >>
Police say a postal worker fatally shot his supervisor at a suburban Columbus post office and then killed a postal inspector outside of her apartment.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids topped the total for all of last year after only nine months.More >>
Police are trying to determine what led to gunfire at an Ohio hospital's psychiatric services emergency room that left an unarmed security officer wounded and the gunman dead.More >>
