Facebook scam costs Mercer Co. woman $11,000

A Mercer County woman is more than $11,000 poorer after state police say she fell for a scam posted on Facebook by someone claiming to be a four-star general.

Police say the 68-year-old Coolspring Township woman received a message on Facebook from the purported general, who claimed he had found a large amount of cash in Afghanistan.

The “general” said he needed money to pay the taxes on the allegedly recovered money so he could bring the cash back to the United States.

The woman sent the money to Colorado and was also asked to send money to Indonesia to pay for the scammer's airfare.

State police say the woman sent money six times in all, totaling $11,550.

According to Facebook, scams occur when people create fake accounts or hack into existing Facebook accounts or Pages you've liked.

The scammers use these fake or compromised accounts to trick you into giving them money or personal information.

If you've received a message that you believe is a scam, you should avoid responding and report the message to Facebook.

Here are some common scams to watch out for:

Romance scams: Romance scammers typically send romantic messages to people they don’t know, often pretending to be divorced, widowed or in a bad marriage. They'll engage in online relationships in hopes of receiving money for flights or visas. Their goal is to gain your trust, so the conversations may continue for weeks before they ask for money.

Lottery scams: Lottery scams are often carried out from accounts or Pages impersonating someone you know or an organization (such as a government agency or Facebook). The messages will claim that you're among the winners of a lottery and that you can receive your money for a small advance fee. The scammer may ask you to provide personal information, such as your physical address or bank details.

Loan scams: Loan scammers send messages and leave posts offering instant loans at a low-interest rate for a small advance fee.

Access Token Theft: A link is shared with you that requests access to your Facebook account or Page. The link may look like it came from a legitimate app, but instead, it is a way that spammers can gain access to your account and spread spam.

To protect yourself from scams, watch out for the following: