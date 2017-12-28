Normal speed limits return on NW Pennsylvania interstates

PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions that were in place on several interstate highways in northwest Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm, speed limits had been reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 90, Interstate 86, and Interstate 79 in Erie County. All speeds are now restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT says it is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov.