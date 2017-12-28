Valley homeowners rush to pay property taxes before Friday

Homeowners are calling the Mahoning County Treasurer's office hoping to take advantage of a major tax deduction before it is wiped out in the new year.

Treasurer Dan Yemma says his office is receiving an unexpected number of calls and questions regarding prepaying 2018 real estate taxes.

The tax overhaul signed last week by President Donald Trump puts a new $10,000 limit on the amount of state and local taxes people can deduct from their income when calculating their federal tax liability, according to the Associated Press.

According to Yemma, the pending tax reform bill may have an effect on the itemization of the deduction for real estate taxes on the individual 1040 income tax return.

As a result, there are taxpayers who wish to "prepay" in 2017 the real estate tax bill normally paid in the calendar year 2018.

Since taxes payable in 2018 have not yet been calculated, Yemma is advising people to estimate their "prepayment" based on the amount they paid in 2017.

Those who are unsure of the amount paid in 2017, can call the Treasurer's office at 330-740-2460.

In order to make pre-payments on time, property owners can pay in person in the Treasurer's office before the close of business this Friday, December 29, 2017. Office hours are 8 AM until 4:30 PM.

They may also mail payments to the Mahoning County Treasurer at 120 Market St., 1st Floor, Youngstown, OH 44503. People are asked to indicate the parcel number or address for the property.

Yemma says his office is making a one-time exception and will consider as prepaid any payments postmarked by the US Postal Service by December 31, 2017.

The online payment process cannot be used for prepayment of taxes.

If your taxes are included in your mortgage payment and paid by your bank or mortgage company, make your "prepayment" directly to the Mahoning County Treasurer's office and not to the bank or mortgage company.