Driver gets 18 months in prison for hitting 5 bicyclists

A driver who pleaded guilty to hitting five bicyclists in Cleveland has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rondell Dungy also will pay a fine and have his license suspended for 10 years.

Investigators say Dungy was drunk on June 3 when he hit the cyclists, critically injuring three of them. Prosecutors say some of them continue to suffer from effects of the crash.

Dungy apologized at his sentencing hearing Wednesday.

