Another COLD day...Snow Tonight?

Another frigid day is ahead with temperatures in the TEENS but calmer winds will help keep the wind chill close to the air temperature later today. Clouds will continue to increase with light snow holding off until late tonight. Scattered snow showers overnight into early Friday morning could leave a coating to an inch for some folks. Temperatures will still be quite cold tomorrow but it'll be the warmest day in the next week with a high near 20 degrees.

Additional snow Friday night into Saturday morning could leave a fresh inch or two. Winds will pick up Saturday making it blustery with highs in the mid-teens. Single digit lows are here through the holiday weekend and subzero lows are expected by the start of 2018.