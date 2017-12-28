Police investigating early morning peeper in Champion

Champion Township police are investigating after a woman reported an early morning "Peeping Tom" on Thursday.

Trumbull County Dispatch says shortly before 7:30 a.m. a woman called 911 saying she noticed someone taking pictures of her.

The victim reportedly told police that she noticed the suspect leering through the window while she was showering.

When police arrived at her Airport Road home they reportedly found footprints leading from the back of the house to the street.

Police have not yet said whether they have an identity of the male suspect.