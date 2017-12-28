Hearing underway on evidence Niles teen was drunk during murder

A Trumbull County judge is expected to spend most of Thursday hearing arguments over whether certain evidence should be suppressed in the case against a teen accused of killing a 94-year-old Niles woman more than two years ago.

18-year-old Jacob Larosa is accused of the brutal murder and attempted rape of 94-year-old Marie Belcastro in March 2015.

A hearing that is currently underway to determine whether certain evidence will be allowed to be presented at Larosa's trial in February.

Several witnesses are scheduled to take the stand, all regarding arguments from Larosa's attorneys alleging that police questioned the teen while he was highly intoxicated.

In a motion, the attorneys argue that Larosa could not have understood his Miranda rights, or voluntarily waived them, while in such a state.

Prosecutors have previously said that liquor bottles were missing from Belcastro's home, and video surveillance shows Larosa carrying liquor bottles through the neighborhood.

The police also say that Larosa went home the night of murder covered in blood, and told his mother that he had been attacked by three people.

The teen was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center, but hospital officials told police they found no cuts or other injuries on the boy that would explain why he was covered in blood.

Attorneys for Larosa argue that while he was in the hospital, police officers unlawfully searched the hospital room, and took the teen's personal belongings.

But the defense never called two forensic experts to testify. Since the prosecution said it did not plan to use a particular police interview of Larosa at trial, the defense said they no longer needed those witnesses.

Other suppression issues concerned evidence collected on search warrants and spontaneous statements allegedly made by Larosa early on in the investigation when he was not being questioned by police.

An example was given by a Niles officer who was first on the scene of the crime. Officer Tod Mobley testified that Larosa was vomiting and crying and kept repeating, "They're going to kill me for this".

Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker asked Mobley if he was questioning or interrogating Larosa at the time. Mobley said no.

The motion also goes on to say a search warrant carried out at Larosa's home was too vague and allowed investigators to take objects that were in no way connected to any alleged crime.

Larosa's attorneys have previously appealed to the Supreme Court of Ohio, saying that the teen should not be tried as an adult for the alleged crime.

Larosa was 15 at the time of Belcastro's death.

Judge Wyatt McKay will take everything presented at the hearing under advisement and issue a ruling later on the suppression of evidence.

As of now, Larosa's trial is scheduled to begin in February.