Police: Cafe 422 worker caught with suspected heroin, stolen silverware

Warren police arrested a Pittsburgh man after finding him with suspected heroin and 44 forks reported stolen from the restaurant where he works.

Officers say the found Jason Wagner sleeping inside the East Market Street Speedway just before 2 am Thursday.

Police say Wagner admitted to them that folded piece of paper in his wallet contained heroin.

While searching Wagner's car, police say they found 44 silver forks wrapped in a black apron.

Wagner told police he worked at Cafe 422 but claimed the forks were a gift from his girlfriend's mother.

Police called the owner of Cafe 422, who told them that the silverware had been stolen from his business, but he never reported the theft.

Wagner was taken to the Trumbull County Jail and pleaded not guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property.

Police say more charges could follow once tests on the suspected heroin come back from the lab.