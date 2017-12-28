New owners want to restore former Ice Zone rink to former glory

Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.More >>
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.More >>
A Youngstown man is behind bars Friday after repeatedly ramming a woman's car on the city's east side.More >>
Police are looking for a man they think robbed two Subway restaurants in the Youngstown area.More >>
Due to severe winter conditions, PennDOT announced Friday morning that it is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 in the northwest region of the state.More >>
A 37-year-old man was trapped in his van for about an hour while rescue crews cut away the wreckage of his van that flipped over on a freeway ramp in Youngstown Friday morning.More >>
A driver who pleaded guilty to hitting five bicyclists in Cleveland has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.More >>
Two young girls are being treated at Pennsylvania hospital for serious burns after a fire broke out in their bedroom as they slept.More >>
The son of a Cleveland police officer says he was being robbed by a drug dealer on Christmas when he stabbed the man in the neck as his father looked on.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion.More >>
An Ohio woman has died after a car in which she was a passenger crashed on Christmas Eve.More >>
Police are seeking a suspect considered armed and dangerous in a shooting last week in southwest Philadelphia that killed one man and injured three others.More >>
Police say a postal worker fatally shot his supervisor at a suburban Columbus post office and then killed a postal inspector outside of her apartment.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids topped the total for all of last year after only nine months.More >>
Police are trying to determine what led to gunfire at an Ohio hospital's psychiatric services emergency room that left an unarmed security officer wounded and the gunman dead.More >>
Police say a man wielding two handguns tried to storm into an Ohio hospital's psychiatric services emergency room before struggling with and then chasing an unarmed security officer. They say he wounded the guard,...More >>
An Ohio man has been charged with animal cruelty after 166 cats were taken from a home where 55 other felines were found dead.More >>
