New owners want to restore former Ice Zone rink to former glory

New owners are moving into an ice skating rink in Boardman on Friday, and they say they're ready to restore it to its former glory.

The owners of Extreme Air, which operates in one half of the building, has purchased the side which houses the ice rink as well.

The Ice Zone is leaving the building.

Jesse MacGregor, the new owner, says they walked in to find the ice being melted and equipment being removed.

MacGregor says the rink, as well as the skates and equipment, were in various states of disrepair. However, he says they have purchased new equipment, including a new Zamboni.

He said his hope is to restore the rink to what it was 20 years ago.

Bill Weimer, the vice president of Phantom Fireworks, told our print partner The Vindicator, that the new owners chose not to lease them the ice.

The deal is expected to be finalized Friday when MacGregor and the new team can move into the building.

MacGregor says they'll be making some repairs and upgrades and reopening the rink as the Deep Freeze Ice Arena.

MacGregor says they expected the transition to be smooth, however, there have been some roadblocks.

They hope to reopen as soon as possible. However, the Monday deadline is unlikely, according to MacGregor, since a company from Detroit must now be brought in to refreeze the ice.