Niles restaurant closes; equipment being auctioned off

No time is being wasted in clearing out equipment from the HomeTown Buffet in Niles which abruptly closed Wednesday night.

21 News spotted a sign on the door early Thursday, saying that the Youngstown Warren Road Niles business has been shut down.

Shortly before noon that same day, an email from Auction Nation revealed that they are auctioning off all of the restaurant's assets.

Auction Nation Marketing Coordinator Darnell Allen says that everything must be out of the building by the first of the year, so the online auction which is already underway will end at noon Friday.

Members of the public are being invited to bid on ice machines, grill, ovens, fryers, tables chairs and other restaurant equipment which can be viewed in person between 8 am and noon Friday.

Items may be viewed and bids can be placed online at http://online.auctionnation.com/auction/8076.

Meanwhile, Cafaro Company spokesman Joe Bell says they are looking for another restaurant operator to move into the space, which is located in the Eastwood Mall Complex.