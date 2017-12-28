Brookfield Twp. Officer pleads no contest after allegedly firing gun while drunk

A Brookfield Township Police Officer plead no contest in court on Wednesday after allegedly firing a gun while intoxicated.

Jay First, 42, was arrested back in October, after Girard police answered reports of gunshots being fired from a home on Morris Avenue.

Police said that First appeared to be intoxicated and was uncooperative during his arrest.

Officer First has been placed on administrative leave from the Brookfield Township Police Department. It is unknown when he will report back to the department.

The court docket says First will have to write an apology to the officers and will also have to pass mental health assessments.