Warren mother charged after 6 yr old shot in hand

A Warren mother has been charged after her 6-year-old child was found with a shot wound on the hand.

Warren Police were dispatched to St. Joseph's emergency room on Friday, where 31-year-old Amber Claeys told police it was an accidental discharge.

Police say Claeys was arrested on Wednesday for obstruction of official business.

According to the report, the girl was treated for a minor wound to the left finger.

Court records say Claeys plead not guilty to obstruction of official business in court on Thursday.