A Little Snow To Accompany Bitter Cold

Drivers should be on the lookout for localized slick spots early Friday in the wake of a touch of overnight snow. The bulk of Friday will be uneventful with more clouds than sun and cold temperatures. A somewhat better organized system will drop light snow on the region again Friday night; snow showers will linger into parts of Saturday as well. Accumulations will average a couple or few inches in total. Untreated surfaces can be slick at times.

The final day of 2017 will be another frigid one with highs in the lower teens. The new year will start with very similar weather. This long stretch of very cold weather is forecast to continue through at least the end of next week.