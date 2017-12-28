New tax law creates prepayment confusion

New tax laws are creating a little confusion in the Valley just before New Year's, with many people scrambling to pay property taxes early.

This is usually a pretty quiet week at the Mahoning County Treasurer's office, but not this year.

"We were like, what is going on?" said Mahoning County treasurer Dan Yemma.

It's happening in Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana counties: way more people than usual calling with questions or standing in line to pay their property taxes early.

The new tax plan President Trump signed into law this month made some big changes to itemized deductions, so more and more people, especially in higher-taxed areas, are trying to prepay before those changes take effect.

"The deductions will be next year only half of what we get this year, so due to that I paid early," said Anil Nalluri from Canfield.

The question is: will it work? The IRS released a statement this week saying you need an updated assessment, something that usually isn't mailed out until February.

"That's causing a lot of the confusion as to whether making this payment in December is actually going to benefit you," said Yemma. "Can you deduct it on your taxes for this year?"

Melissa Mager from Tax 29 in Cortland says probably not without that hard-copy assessment.

"You can pay it, but it has to be assessed before you can take it on your taxes," said Mager.

Mager says, she fears some of these situations could end up in tax court before it's all said and done.

If you want to prepay before the end of the year, your payment has to be in by the close of business on Friday. Mahoning County will also accept payment by mail, as long as it is postmarked by December 31st.

In Mahoning County, if you have any questions you can call the Treasurer's office at 330-740-2460.