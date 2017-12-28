Warren Fire Department plea city for more money, new truck

The Warren Fire Department responds to a number of calls each day around the clock, requiring all of their resources to be up to date and fully functioning. Now, with three trucks out of service, the department is letting the city know they need those resources back now not later.

"Our equipment, we use our equipment, we don't abuse our equipment, they're not parade trucks. The equipment is starting to fall apart and it needs to be replaced and some of the cost or more than what the truck is actually worth at this time. So we need to get these vehicles replaced," says Local 204 Union President John Jerina.

The department has a total of 6 trucks, currently, three are out of service for a variety of mechanical issues. The three out of service also range in age from 20 to 26 years old.

And with the department being down three trucks it not only hinders day to day operations and also response times.

"Safety is the main concern, not just for our members, but for our citizens as well. For example, we had a fire last night and on scene two of our trucks broke down on the scene. That is not safe for our firefighters that are in the structure fighting the fire or god forbid rescuing somebody," adds Jerina.

The Union adds they approached the city about a month ago and asked for an additional 50,000 dollars over a 15 year period for a new truck.

"Additionally we are exploring a grant opportunity to perhaps acquire a new truck in what would be calendar year '19. That grant had just been announced and we will be pursuing it," says the City of Warren's Director of Service and Safety Enzo Cantalamessa.

Warren's fire chief says he estimates the trucks to be back in service as early as tomorrow and as late as the middle of next week.