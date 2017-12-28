Boardman welcomes in new police chief

Thursday night, Boardman said goodbye to long-time Police Chief Jack Nichols, as the community welcomed in their new chief.

Todd Werth, Former Supervisory Special Agent in Charge of the Youngstown FBI, was sworn into office.

His predecessor, Chief Jack Nichols has been with the department for 40 years and became emotional when it came time present the new chief with his official badge.

"Probably the thing to say is good luck, but there's no luck needed here," said Nichols.

At the end of the ceremony, both men were flooded with well wishes. Todd Werth was greeted by community members and shook hands with his officers. For Chief Nichols, it was many thanks.

"Forty years of dedication like that, that's unbelievable," said Werth. "And he's had a huge impact, huge impact on me too."

Werth said he's known Nichols for 20 years and has spent time in recent months shadowing him.

"It's a great department, so it's not coming in to fix things. It's coming in to continue operations," said Werth.

One of those he said, will include a focus on children and the elderly.

"It's something that the department has already done, done well," said Werth. "But we need to continue that, improve on that. That's probably going to be one of the focuses that I look at early on."

