Police release picture of suspect in two Subway robberies

Police are looking for help to find a man they think robbed two Subway restaurants in the Youngstown area.

Investigators tell 21 News the Subway on Midlothian Boulevard was robbed around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The clerk tells police a man ordered a twelve-inch sub than pulled a gun and ordered her to open the register and hand over all the money.

Police say the thief took $143, then ran out of the store with the sub and even took the tip jar containing $2.

The robber hopped a fence and jumped into a waiting SUV which sped away.

Liberty Police Detective Sergeant Ray Buhala says a short time earlier the Subway Restaurant near Belmont Avenue was robbed at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Officers say they have reason to believe that the suspect in the two robberies is the same.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either the Youngstown Police Department or the Liberty Police Department.