Report: Suspect steals $143, tip jar, and sandwich from Youngstown restaurant

Police are looking for a man they think robbed two Subway restaurants in the Youngstown area.

Investigators tell 21 News the Subway on Midlothian Boulevard was robbed around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The clerk tells police a man ordered a twelve-inch sub than pulled a gun and ordered her to open the register and hand over all the money.

Police say the thief took $143, then ran out of the store with the sub and even took the tip jar containing $2.

The robber hopped a fence and jumped into a waiting SUV which sped away.

Youngstown Police tell us, they think the same person robbed a Subway in Liberty Township, but can't be sure until they see surveillance video.