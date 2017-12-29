Pennsylvanians get a new way to celebrate: more fireworks

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - This week is the first big holiday sales season in Pennsylvania under a new state law that's allowing residents to buy and use the full line of fireworks that comply with federal requirements.

The law, signed in October by Gov. Tom Wolf, was part of a budget package designed to plug a massive deficit. It broadened the legal sale and use of fireworks and slapped a new 12 percent tax on the purchases.

Julie Heckman of the American Pyrotechnics Association says Pennsylvania is joining a growing list of states that are authorizing the sale and use of the full line of consumer fireworks regulated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Heckman says fireworks sales have grown rapidly and states are loosening their laws to keep that tax revenue in-state.

