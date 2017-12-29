Tonight's Mega Millions worth $306 million - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Will the year 2017 end on a lucky note for some lottery player?

The Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs tonight would be the 13th largest prize in the 15-year history of the game.
 
The jackpot offers an annuity value of $306 million and a cash prize of $191 million. 

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won at $42-million on October 13th when the prize was shared by winners in Michigan and Rhode Island.

