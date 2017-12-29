Speed restriction lifted on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango Counties

Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.More >>
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.More >>
Several departments are on the scene of a fully involved house fire in Weathersfield.More >>
With the recent cold snap, Valley homeowners are seeing an increase in frozen and ruptured pipes.More >>
A man accused of raping a woman with his girlfriend was found dead inside his Mahoning County Jail cell.More >>
Troopers and police across the Valley say drivers should expect to see a high presence of law enforcement on the streets this weekend.More >>
An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and dismembering his body months before their son found the remains has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder.More >>
A driver who pleaded guilty to hitting five bicyclists in Cleveland has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.More >>
Two young girls are being treated at Pennsylvania hospital for serious burns after a fire broke out in their bedroom as they slept.More >>
The son of a Cleveland police officer says he was being robbed by a drug dealer on Christmas when he stabbed the man in the neck as his father looked on.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion.More >>
An Ohio woman has died after a car in which she was a passenger crashed on Christmas Eve.More >>
Police are seeking a suspect considered armed and dangerous in a shooting last week in southwest Philadelphia that killed one man and injured three others.More >>
Police say a postal worker fatally shot his supervisor at a suburban Columbus post office and then killed a postal inspector outside of her apartment.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids topped the total for all of last year after only nine months.More >>
Police are trying to determine what led to gunfire at an Ohio hospital's psychiatric services emergency room that left an unarmed security officer wounded and the gunman dead.More >>
