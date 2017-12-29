Speed restriction lifted on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango Counties

PennDOT has lifted the speed restrictions imposed earlier Friday on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties.

Due to severe winter conditions, PennDOT announced Friday morning that was temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 to 45 miles per hour in the northwest region of the state.

Several accidents were reported beginning at around 5:30 am along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

A vehicle reportedly flipped over and landed in the median of the interstate two miles east of the Route 19 interchange.

In addition, a tractor-trailer has jackknifed between the Beaver Valley Expressway interchange and Route 19.

Drivers can check by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.