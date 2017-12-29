Speeds reduced on I-80 in Mercer and Venango Counties

Due to severe winter conditions, PennDOT announced Friday morning that it is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 in the northwest region of the state.

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties.

Accidents were reported around 5:30 am along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

A vehicle reportedly flipped over and landed in the median of the interstate two miles east of the Route 19 interchange.

In addition, a tractor-trailer has jackknifed between the Beaver Valley Expressway interchange and Route 19.

Drivers can check by visitingwww.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.