Van crashes on I-680 ramp in Youngstown

A 37-year-old man was trapped in his van for about an hour while rescue crews cut away the wreckage of his van that flipped over on a freeway ramp in Youngstown Friday morning.

Youngstown police tell 21 News that the van struck the median then drove into an embankment along the ramp from High Street to Interstate 680 southbound at around 5:30 am.

The van rolled over two times, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police shut down the ramp while they investigated the crash.