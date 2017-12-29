Police: Suspect mistakenly rams woman's car after feud with brother

A Youngstown man is behind bars Friday after repeatedly ramming a woman's car on the city's east side.

Police say 29-year-old Tyrell Rodgers was found hiding in a relative's garage after family members told officers where he might be.

According to a report, a woman was driving on Liberty Road when Rodgers slammed into the rear end of her car, backed up, and rammed her twice more.

The victim told police that she sped away because her son was in the car with her.

A short while later, police were told that Rodgers had been in an argument with his brother and purposely crashed into his brother's vehicle.

However, officers say they looked over the brother's car and found no damage.

The report reads: "At this point, it became apparent Rodgers mistook {victim's} car for his brother's."

Police say they were told that Rodgers had run to a family member's home on McClure. However, when police got to that address, they were told Rodgers had run out the back door.

During a search, police say they found Rodgers huddled in the corner of a garage, with several pill bottles in his pockets, and the keys to the SUV which was used to ram the victim's car.

Officers say that when they took Rodgers to jail, he was rejected because his face had begun to swell and there was blood coming from his ear.

Rodgers was taken to the hospital where he was checked out by doctors and then taken back to the Mahoning County Jail.

Rodgers has been charged with felonious assault and possession of dangerous drugs.