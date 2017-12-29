More Snow Tonight into Saturday

After waking up to a fresh coating this morning with some slick roads, today will be an otherwise cloudy and cold day. Snow returns tonight mainly during the overnight with a inch or so on the ground by daybreak Saturday. Snow showers will still be common through the day tomorrow with an additional couple inches possible. Higher totals are likely to be in northern Trumbull & Mercer counties. Saturday will also be a cold day in the teens with gusty winds making for a blustery day.

New Year's Eve & New Year's Day will be quite frigid with flurries. These frigid temperatures will be quite cold through the end of next week and possibly even into the next weekend.