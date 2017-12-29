Warren family says friend secretly recorded them in bathroom

Warren police are investigating after a family and a business owner reported finding several cameras with recordings of them.

According to a police report, a mother and a business-owner went to the police department Thursday to report finding cell phones that were placed around the business with recordings of the family members.

The woman reportedly told police that her 21-year-old daughter was using the restroom of the business when she heard a phone vibrating.

The report says the young woman began looking around and found a small piece of fabric in the trash can with a hole in it. Underneath the fabric was a cell phone, with the camera pointing up recording.

The family reported watching the recordings on the cell-phone and seeing a video of a family friend placing the phone in the trash can.

A police report says the phone saw several other videos on the phone featuring family members.

They told police that they "went to confront" the suspect, and instead found more phones, small cameras, and a computer all with recordings on them.

They reportedly told officers that all of the recordings featured the same bathroom incident, with several family members, all from various angles.

In the report, the business owner said that he had noticed small holes in the walls of the bathroom before, but never thought anything of it.

The woman also allegedly told police that the suspect was a neighbor, and works in a business that her family frequents.

The family said that he was very close to them and was "always around and at their family events."

The business owner said that he called the suspect to ask him about the phones. The suspect reportedly said that he "has a problem" and was sorry.

Police say the suspect has not been heard from since that conversation.

No charges have been filed yet.